Guwahati, May 3 (PTI) Two tiger cubs were sighted in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, bringing cheer to wildlife lovers, officials said.

The cubs were sighted in the 10th Addition area of the park, first by forest guards and then confirmed through camera trap earlier this week, they said.

The mother of the newborn cubs was, however, not spotted in the camera trap, they added.

The 4.52-sq-km 10th Addition of the park is in the Biswanath Wildlife Division.

The current population of tigers in the UNESCO World Heritage site is estimated to be around 150, officials said.

