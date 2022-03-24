Srinagar, Mar 24 (PTI) A tourist mini-bus skidded off the Srinagar-Leh Highway in Ganderbal district, killing two women travellers and leaving about 20 injured, officials said on Thursday.

They said the incident happened near Hariganiwan area of the central Kashmir district, and that the injured have been rushed to a hospital.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the injured.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic and unfortunate road accident in Ganderbal in which two tourists have lost their lives. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families, prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district admin to provide all necessary assistance to injured," Sinha said on Twitter.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah also expressed deep anguish over the accident.

They also impressed upon the divisional administration to provide the best of medical treatment to all the injured, an NC spokesman said.

