New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Two unwell Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died after an ambulance, in which they were being taken to hospitals, rammed into a divider and overturned here, police said on Tuesday.

There may have been some fault in one of the tyres of the BSF ambulance, leading to the accident, a senior police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as constable Manoj Paswan (32), a native of Bihar and head constable Yashvir Singh (52), a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The ambulance was carrying six BSF personnel to the government-run Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences and Safdarjung Hospital for treatment in the early hours of Monday when the accident occurred near the Shastri Park metro station, police said.

While all the six men were pulled out of the ambulance and shifted to different hospitals, Paswan and Singh sustained critical injuries.

Paswan was declared brought dead at the hospital while Singh succumbed at the hospital later, they said.

The case is being investigated. A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered against unknown persons, police said.

Singh's family told the media that he was a heart patient and was being taken to the hospital from his camp in Rohini.

