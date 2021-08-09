New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Two women were arrested for allegedly assaulting a team engaged in issuing challans to violators of COVID-19 guidelines near Peeragarhi Metro station here, police said on Monday.

One of the woman was asked to pay challan for not wearing a face masks following which the two accused assaulted the team members, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Chair UNSC High-Level Open Debate on Maritime Security, Russian President Vladimir Putin to Participate.

According to the police, Anand, a librarian posted at Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Tikri Kalan and presently attached with office of SDM, Punjabi Bagh, reported that on August 6, he along with a teacher -- Ajmer Singh -- and a civil defence staff were on Covid duty near Peeragarhi Metro station.

They stopped a woman on a two-wheeler for not wearing mask and asked her to pay challan. However, instead of paying, the woman called her employer and they assaulted the team, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | WB Civil Service Prelims 2021: Admit Cards Released Online at wbpcs.gov.in; Know How to Download.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, "Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault, obstructing a public servant from performing duty and violating DDMA guidelines.

"Other relevant sections of Epidemic and Diaster Management Act have also been added."

Both the accused woman have been arrested in the case, he said.

Police said Rs 2,000 is the challan amount to be paid for mask violation in the national capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)