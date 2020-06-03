India News | 2-year-old Girl's Friendship with Elephant in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 3 (ANI): Two-year-old Bhama with her dimpled smile has been endearing sensation on social media for a while now. Pictures and videos of her walking in the rainwater puddles of Kerala's monsoon in Kerala's capital city trailed by an elephant have been trending on the Internet.

Bhama is the daughter of Mahesh, an elephant caretaker who looks after the pachyderm who is named Uma Devi .

Also Read | COVID-19 Victim's Family Flees with Half-Burnt Body After Mob Attacks Them in J&K's Doda District During Cremation.

"My 2-year-old daughter, Bhama has been friends with Uma Devi since she was 6-months-old," said Mahesh.

Uma Devi shares a special bond with Bhama, says Mahesh. "Uma Devi walks behind my daughter and they are like friends. The elephant is careful not to touch Bhama and is quite protective of her," he adds. (ANI)

Also Read | Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'Will Consider Restarting International Flight Operations After Situation Normalises'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)