Sehore, June 7: Rescue operations continued on Wednesday in Mungoali village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district to pull out the two-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in a field here a day ago, district authorities said. Sehore District Collector Ashish Tiwari told ANI that the girl, who was stuck at a depth of 20 feet, has slid further below 50 feet.

The official said that a rescue operation that has been going on for over 22 hours is being conducted with the help of earth-moving machines, was taking time due to the presence of rocky ground in the area. Madhya Pradesh: Three-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell in Chhatarpur, Rescued After Three-Hour-Long Operation.

Watch Video: Two-Year-Old Stuck in Sehore Borewell

Madhya Pradesh | Rescue operation in full swing in Mungaoli village of Sehore district to rescue a 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell while playing in the field. pic.twitter.com/fZHOeEN2TL — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 7, 2023

"The girl child has slid down further than 50 feet. As we keep digging the ground the girl is going lower and lower. We are providing oxygen to her. We are facing difficulties in drilling due to hard rock. We are trying to get her out soon," the district collector said. Jaipur: Nine-Year-Old Boy Trapped in Borewell Rescued After Seven Hours Long Effort (Watch Video).

He further said that the officials are working continuously and they were able to reach up to 26-27 feet below the ground. "We are working continuously. We have been able to reach about 26-27 feet. NDRF team is adopting another conventional method, they are trying, they are taking time because of the hard rock", Tiwari said.

According to the information, the girl fell into the borewell while she was playing in the field. The incident occurred in Mungavali village under Mandi police station limits in the district around 2 pm on June 6. The girl has been identified as Shristi Kushwaha. Upon getting the information about the incident, the administration reached along with a team at the spot and started the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure that the girl is pulled out safely. He took to Twitter and said that the team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have started the process of evacuating her from the borewell. He further said that he is also in touch with the district authorities and he was praying for the minor's well-being.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)