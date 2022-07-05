New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Twenty airports have been equipped with ambulifts to help flyers with disability or reduced mobility in boarding an aircraft under the Centre's Accessible India campaign, the Disability Affairs Department said.

These airports include Vijayawada, Kanpur, Port Blair, Jodhpur, Belgaum, Silchar, Jharsuguda, Rajkot and Hubli, officials said.

The initiative has been taken to facilitate passengers with reduced mobility, 'divyang' travellers on wheelchair and passengers on stretchers during their air travel.

The department also said India's 35 international airports and 55 out of 69 domestic airports are now accessible to 'divyangjan' with accessibility features, and 41 airports are fully equipped with aerobridges and 20 airports have been equipped with ambulifts under the Accessible India campaign.

Ambulifts are used as a boarding vehicle for disabled passengers, passengers with reduced mobility or disabled air-travellers, or people using wheelchairs or the elderly with mobility issues.

The central advisory board on disability has asked all states/UTs to assess the public buildings by July-end that are to be made accessible in the "shortest possible time" for the disabled under the Accessible India campaign.

Accessible India Campaign or Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan is a programme which aims to serve the differently-abled community of the country.

Although the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 provided a timeline of five years for making all existing public buildings accessible by June 14 this year, till now 585 state buildings and 1,030 central government buildings have been made barrier-free for the disabled.

