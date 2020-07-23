Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Twenty more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Thursday, pushing the tally to 780, a health bulletin showed.

Five family members including an 80-year-old woman, residents of Sector 26, contracted the infection, as per the medical bulletin.

Three cases each were reported in Ram Darbar and Sector 32, two in Manimajra and one each in Mauli Jagran, Sector 40, Sector 61, Dhanas, Sector 42, Sector 21 and Sector 38.

Five coronavirus patients were discharged. A total of 531 people have been cured so far, as per the bulletin.

A total of 11,780 samples have been taken for testing so far and 10,930 of them have tested negative while reports in 48 cases are awaited, the bulletin stated.

There are currently 256 active cases in the city. Thirteen people have died of COVID-19 so far in the city.

