Shimla, Aug 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus count rose to 2,655 on Sunday as 20 more people, including six armed forces personnel, tested positive for the disease, a senior official said.

So far, 13 people have died from the infection in the state.

Among the fresh cases, eight were reported from Kangra, five from Shimla, four from Mandi and three from Chamba, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Four Army and one Navy personnel besides a five-year-old girl were among those who contracted the infection in Kangra, Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

In Shimla, five labourers tested positive at Dakolar in Rampur subdivision, SP Omapati Jamwal said.

In Mandi, a 27-year-old Army jawan from Pahlehra village and a 15-year-old girl of Samkhetar are among the fresh cases, a district official said.

Till now, 1,508 people have recovered from the infection while 15 migrated out of the state.

Six patients--four in Kangra and two in Shimla--recovered from the infection on Sunday, Dhiman said.

There are a total of 1,117 active COVID-19 cases in the state now, Dhiman said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 386, followed by 189 in Sirmaur; 133 in Kangra; 127 in Mandi; 88 in Shimla; 67 in Una; 37 in Chamba; 35 in Bilaspur; 25 in Hamirpur; 19 in Kullu; and 11 in Kinnaur, Dhiman said.

