Berhampur, Sep 3 (PTI) A local court in Odisha's Ganjam district Saturday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl four years ago.

Berhampur POCSO court judge Bikram Patnaik also slapped a fine of Rs 55,000 on the convicted person.

The court awarded Rs six lakh compensation to the rape survivor.

Simanchal Pradhan had sexually assaulted the teenager after kidnapping her from her home in Gopalpur area on September 26, 2018.

Police had rescued the standard eight student from the Berhampur railway station on November 16 and arrested Pradhan.

