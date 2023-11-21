Gurugram, Nov 21 (PTI) Police here arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday for bursting firecrackers on the roof of a moving SUV, after a video of the incident appeared on social media.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Diwali in Sector 70 area.

“The arrested accused is identified as Uttam, a resident of village Palda. The vehicle has been seized”, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Siddhant Jain said

"The accused placed a box of firecrackers on the roof of the vehicle and by lighting the crackers in a moving vehicle, he put his life and that of others at risk," the officer said.

On the basis of the video going viral on social media, an FIR was registered under relevant sections at Badshahpur police station and he was arrested on Tuesday, the DCP said.

