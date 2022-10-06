New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The body of a 20-year-old man bearing blunt force injuries on his back was found in Rohini's Kanjhawala area on Thursday, police said.

The victim was identified as Gopal, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said information was received at the Kanjhawala police station regarding the body lying on the roadside in the JJ Colony, Sawda.

There were blunt injuries on the man's back. CCTV footage of the area was checked and important clues were found, he said.

"We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. As per the investigation conducted so far, no angle related to illicit substances has been found," Tayal said.

The body has been kept at the SGM hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination, following which it would be handed over to his family, the police said.

