Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Apr 24 (PTI) In an anti-encroachment drive, the Jodhpur Development Authority on Monday razed about 200 structures, most of them belonging to migrants from Pakistan.

The affected families claimed that they had purchased the plots on payment ranging from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 lakh from the land mafia.

Protesting the demolition drive, they pelted stones at a team of Jodhpur Development Authority (JDA) personnel. A bulldozer engaged in the drive was damaged and its driver sustained injuries in the stone pelting.

A police officer said two separate cases have been filed based on complaints from a JDA inspector and a journalist who was injured while covering the drive.

A JDA official said that more than 400 bigha land belonging to the authority in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar had been encroached upon in the recent past and many structures had been built on it.

It was a routine anti-encroachment drive to free JDA land from encroachment, but the residents became angry stating that they had purchased this land, the official said.

When asked to show papers pertaining to the purchase of the land, they failed to provide any document, after which about 200 structures were razed, the official added.

