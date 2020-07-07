New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Delhi recorded 2,008 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.02 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,165, authorities said.

Fifty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

Also Read | SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 Marks and Results: Final Answer Keys Released on ssc.nic.in, Scores to be Out Soon.

On June 23, the national capital had reported highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,115 on Monday.

Also Read | Kamal Nath Preps For MP Bypolls, Trains Guns at Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan With 'Tiger, Mama' Jibes.

The Tuesday bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 3,165, and the total number of cases mounted to 1,02,831.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)