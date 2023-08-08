Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 7 (ANI): The two accused in a 2016 bomb blast case got agitated for delay in court proceedings and broke the glass of a window in the Kollam court premises, the Kollam West police said.

According to the Kollam West police the hearing of the accused was scheduled on Monday. The accused were complaining of delay in procedure following which they got agitated and broke the glass of a window. The accused were sitting next to the glass window. The incident took place at Kollam court at around 2.30 pm on Monday.

The two accused were arrested in a bomb blast case that took place inside the premises of Kollam Collectorate in 2016. One person was injured in the incident.

Earlier last year, eight high-capacity country-made bombs were found at Kizhakkal within Kannavam police station limits in Kannur district. The bombs were tied in sacks and kept under the culvert. The bomb squad subsequently arrived and defused them. (ANI)

