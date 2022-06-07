Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 7 (ANI): Kerala High Court dismissed a petition challenging the transfer of S Sreejith, ADGP of Kerala Police from the post of Crime Branch Chief and supervising officer of the 2017 Actress Assault Case.

Division Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly dismissed the petition of movie director Baiju Kottarakkara.

While dismissing the petition, the court made it clear that it cannot interfere in the state's matters.

State Government submitted the transfer order of Sreejith and the details of the new Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was formed recently.

Earlier, Kerala High Court had granted time till July 15 to the prosecution to conclude further investigation in the 2017 Actress Assault Case.

The case pertains that an actress, who worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of 17 February 2017. (ANI)

