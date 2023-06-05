New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) A court here Monday granted bail to a man accused of being part of a riotous mob that went on the rampage during the 2020 northeast Delhi communal conflagration, saying most of the accused in the case were already on bail and his custodial interrogation was no longer required.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing the bail plea of Ajay Goswami, against whom the Shastri Nagar police had registered an FIR under various provisions of the IPC, including rioting and arson.

"It is a matter of record that except for accused Vishnu (the lone accused who has still not got bail), all other accused persons are enlarged on bail in this case. The applicant has been recently arrested and a supplementary chargesheet qua him is still awaited," the judge said.

ASJ Pramachala said Goswami was also not required for any custodial interrogation.

"...keeping in view the grounds of parity, he is admitted to bail on his furnishing personal bond and surety bond in the sum of Rs 10,000 each with one surety in the like amount," the judge said.

Other conditions of bail included the accused will not leave the country, inform the court in case of a change of address, inform police about his mobile phone number and not try to influence witnesses.

During the proceedings, the investigating officer (IO) said Goswami was identified in the video which showed the mob and that his name was mentioned by a witness as one of the rioters.

The accused's advocate claimed Goswami was falsely implicated in the case and nothing incriminating has been recovered at his instance.

