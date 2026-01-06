Still from outside Karkadooma Court in New Delhi (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Four accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, who were granted bail by the Supreme Court, on Tuesday submitted their bail and surety bonds before Karkardooma Court here.

Meanwhile, Saleem Malik Munna has filed a regular bail application after others have been granted bail by the Supreme Court. It is his third bail application.

Karkardooma Court has called a verification report of sureties filed by Shifa Ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Mohd Saleem Khan and Gulfisha Fatima with their bail bonds.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai has called for the verification report and that is to be filed on Wednesday. The matter will be heard tomorrow.

The court directed them to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and two surety bonds of the same amount. The court has also imposed other conditions, including depositing their passport.

During the hearing, the court congratulated the counsels. The counsel said that justice may be delayed, but never denied.

The court will hear the matter on Wednesday after the filing of the verification report.

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, while granting bail to five other accused, observing that the two stand on a "qualitatively different footing" in terms of prosecution and evidence.

Observing that the material placed on record by the prosecution indicates key involvement of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam to plan, mobilise and strategically direct the alleged 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy, beyond isolated or localised acts, the Supreme Court refused to grant the accused bail, while upholding the constitutional validity of their prolonged detention.

The apex court granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad, noting that their culpability, if any, appeared to be limited in nature. However, it declined to extend similar relief to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

Earlier, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha were granted bail. Ishrat Jahan was also granted bail.

In this case, Ex MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain is also an accused. (ANI)

