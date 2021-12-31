Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal leads party's 'Shanti March' in Patiala, Punjab on Friday [Photo/ANI]

Patiala (Punjab) [India], December 31 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a 'Shanti March' in Punjab's Patiala, the stronghold of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

Kejriwal was accompanied by senior AAP leader Bhagwant Mann during the march.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal paid tributes at Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Patiala after which he paid obeisance at the Shri Kali Devi Mandir.

After holding the march, Kejriwal paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Dukhniwaran Sahib here today.

The march comes after the Aam Aadmi Party's spectacular victory in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls.

The march also comes days after several incidences of violence were reported, including the lynching of a man for attempting to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple and a bomb blast in Ludhiana District court. (ANI)

