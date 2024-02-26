New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday charge-sheeted three absconding Pakistan-based handlers of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit among five involved in the Rajouri attacks case of January 2023-- a move to push ahead with its efforts to destroy and dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.The case relates to a heinous terror attack on civilians at village Dhangri in Rajouri district on January 1 last year, followed by an IED blast the next day. Seven innocent people, including two children, were killed and several others severely injured in the attacks.Three of chargesheeted individuals are LeT handlers, identified as Saifullah alias Sajid Jutt alias Ali alias Habibullah alias Numan alias Langda alias Noumi, Mohd Qasim, and Abu Qatal alias Qatal Sindhi, said the NIA.

While Abu Qatal and Sajit Jutt are Pakistani nationals, Qasim had been exfiltrated to Pakistan sometime around 2002 and had joined the LeT terrorist ranks there.As per investigations, the NIA said, the three Pakistan-based accused had orchestrated the recruitment and dispatch of LeT terrorists from Pakistan to target innocent civilians, particularly from the minority community in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as security personnel.

"The attacks were carried out under the directions of these Pakistan-based handlers."Saifullah is currently a highly placed LeT Commander and was responsible for engineering the overall conspiracy from Pakistan, along with the other two. Mohd Qasim is presently the right hand of highly placed LeT Commanders. Abu Qatal had come to India in 2002-03 and was active in the Poonch-Rajouri range, along with other terrorists.The other two charge-sheeted accused are Nisar Ahmed alias Haji Nisar and Mushtaq Hussain alias Chacha, both Overground workers (OGWs) of the LeT and are residents of Mohra, Gursai, Tehsil Mendhar, District Poonch. The duo was arrested during the course of the investigations by the NIA. "It was found during investigations that they had provided logistical support to the terrorists on the directions of Abu Qatal. Along with a juvenile, who was also apprehended for aiding and abetting the perpetrators, they had provided food, shelter, and other types of logistics support to the terrorists for approximately three months following the attack in Dhangri. They had also attempted to conceal evidence by destroying the mobile phone used for clandestine communication with the Pakistan-based LeT commanders," said the NIA.

As per the anti-terror agency, Nisar had also received a consignment of arms, ammunition and cash sent by the Pakistan-based handlers for the terrorists.

"Investigations have revealed that Nisar had come in contact with Abu Qatal during the latter's stay in India. He had remained in touch with Abu Qatal even after the latter's return to Pakistan."In the chargesheet, the two arrested adult accused and the Pak-based handlers have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code, said the NIA.

"The Final Report against the apprehended juvenile will be submitted to the Juvenile Justice Board, Rajouri in due course," it added. (ANI)

