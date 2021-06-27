Nashik, Jun 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,94,080 on Sunday with the addition of 206 cases, health officials said.

The virus claimed four lives during the day, and 50 fatalities that had occurred earlier but remained unreported, were also added to the list. With this, the death toll in the district mounted to 8,333.

A total of 121 people recuperated from the infection on Sunday, which pushed the fatality count to 3,83,226.

During the day, 12,424 samples were tested, which took the overall test count of the district to 19,38,347, the officials said.

