Patna (Bihar) [India], December 19 (ANI): As the Chhapra hooch tragedy sparked a row, Bihar Police on Monday said 206 police officials allegedly involved in illegal activities related to prohibition were dismissed in 2022.

"We are continuously taking action against the police officials involved in illegal activities. In 2020, we have dismissed 201 police officials, 172 police officials in 2021 and 206 police officials in 2022 till November," Bihar Director General of Police SK Singhal told reporters here.

Asked about Chhapra tragedy, the DGP said, "The investigation is going on and action is being taken against those who are found guilty."

Earlier on Monday, Bihar Police conducted a raid at an illegal liquor manufacturing unit operating in an open field near Danapur railway station in Patna. Police team found plastic containers buried inside the ground, in which the Mahua and chemicals were kept.

"We found 'Mahua' here. It is illegal. No person has been arrested from here yet," ASI Anil Kumar Singh told ANI.

In the aftermath of the Bihar hooch tragedy, state Excise Minister Sunil Kumar on Monday said that raids are being conducted at various places to nab all the accused.

He added that further action in the hooch tragedy would be taken only after the post-mortem report.

"Raids are being conducted at various places so that all accused and non-FIR accused can be nabbed, especially the supplier and manufacturer. As per evidence found so far, we're also awaiting the postmortem report. We'll then take further action," said Sunil Kumar.

Further speaking on the deaths due to spurious liquor in Bihar he said that the number of deaths has decreased from 2016 to 2022.

"From 2016 to 2022, deaths (due to liquor) in Bihar is much less than that in other states. Over 1200 deaths were reported in MP with no liquor ban. Over 700 deaths were reported in Karnataka. Hundreds of such deaths have been reported in UP. Deaths reported in Uttarakhand too," the Bihar Minister added.

After at least 72 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Chhapra, five persons including the Isuapur Police Station House Officer have been suspended.

Saran Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar has suspended Isuapur Station House Officer Sanjay Ram, Chowkidar Hari Rai, Dafadar Krisha Singh and Chowkidar Ramnath Manjhi of Mashrakh police station with immediate effect on the charges of dereliction of duty.

Masrakh SHO Ritesh Mishra and constable Vikesh Tiwari had been suspended on Thursday on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar.An intensive investigation has been launched into the activities of many other police officers and personnel.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Sunday claimed that the family members of the victims in the Chapra hooch tragedy are performing their last rites without post-mortem due to "fear of the police".

He also accused the state government of hiding the actual number of deaths in the tragedy and claimed "more than 100 deaths". On Monday BJP MLAs protested outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly on the issue As soon as the House assembled they raised slogans against chief minister Nitish Kumar and stormed into the well of the house. (ANI)

