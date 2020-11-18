Nashik, Nov 18 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 97,519 on Wednesday with the addition of 208 new patients, health officials said.

The virus claimed five more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 1,741, they said.

Among them, three patients were from rural parts of the district, one from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits and one from areas outside the district who was receiving treatment here, the officials said.

Also, 292 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 93,370, they added.

