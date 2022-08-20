Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 20: At least 21 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh due to rain-triggered landslides and other weather-related incidents during the past 24 hours, a senior official said on Saturday.

According to State Disaster Management Authority, 12 people have been injured and six people are missing.

"21 dead, 12 injured, 6 missing in the last 24 hours as heavy rainfall continues to trigger flashflood situations, landslides and accidents in the state," State Disaster Management Authority said. Monsoon Fury: 31 Dead As Heavy Rains Inflict Chaos On Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; Odisha and Jharkhand Also Hit.

Flash floods and other incidents were reported from 30 different locations in the state. There have also been reports that at least 15 houses were also damaged. Due to inclement weather, several transformers were damaged.

Other than this, the Chakki railway bridge connecting Pathankot to Himachal Pradesh also collapsed. So far, 225 people have lost their lives due to rain this year.

Meanwhile, on Friday a cloudburst and a landslide were reported in the Mandi area of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places today in Himachal Pradesh in the districts of Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts. Himachal Pradesh: 19 Dead, 9 Injured and 6 Missing in Past 24 Hours After Flash Floods, Landslides in State.

Locals and tourists have been advised to avoid going near the rivers and streams in bad weather.

The Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25. (ANI)

