India News | 21 More COVID-19 Cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Out of the 1,219 samples tested on Monday for COVID-19, results of 21 have come out positive, King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow informed on Tuesday.

With 6,535 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday reached 1,45,380, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number, there are 80,722 active cases in the country So far, 60,490 people have been cured/discharged and 4,167 have died. (ANI)

