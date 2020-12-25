Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 25 (ANI): 21-year-old woman, Arya Rajendran, is all set to become the youngest Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Friday.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)) district secretariat in a meeting held on Friday decided to make her the Mayor. She will create history by becoming the youngest Mayor in Kerala if she assumes office.

Arya won as CPI(M) councillor from Mudavanmukal ward and is an office-bearer of Students Federation of India (SFI).

She said she would take up any position that the party entrusts her.

Two potential mayor candidates of CPI(M) were defeated in the local body polls after which the party had to look for other alternatives.

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led, United Democratic Front (UDF), and BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were in the fray for local body polls in Kerala.

The local body polls were held in three phases in Kerala. 78.64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third and the final phase of the local body polls. The second phase recorded 76.38 per cent voter turnout and in the first phase, it was 72.67 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)