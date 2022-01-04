Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): 21-year-old Vishal Kumar who was arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case will be presented before a Bandra court on Tuesday, informed the police.

A case was registered based on a complaint received on Jan 1, the probe is underway. We've contacted the app hosting platform and are awaiting their reply. Further action is to be taken based on their reply," Additional Commissioner of Police and Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chinmoy Biswal told ANI here today.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai police detained a woman in Uttarakhand believed to be the mastermind behind the 'Bulli Bai' app, informed the police.

"The main accused woman was handling three accounts related to the 'Bulli Bai' app. Co-accused Vishal Kumar opened an account by the name Khalsa supremacist. On Dec 31, he changed the names of other accounts to resemble Sikh names. Fake Khalsa account holders were shown," said the Mumbai Police.

A 21-year-old civil engineering student, Vishal Kumar was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday after questioning for several hours.

"A woman has been detained by the cyber cell of Mumbai Police in Uttarakhand. Seems like is the main mastermind behind the app. She will be presented before a court in Uttarakhand for transit remand. After obtaining the transit remand, she will be brought to Mumbai," said a police official.

"Vishal changed his name on December 31. He took up a name related to the Sikh community," the official added.

Vishal was detained from Bengaluru on Monday and was brought for questioning to Mumbai.

Mumbai Police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' application hosted on the GitHub platform.

On Sunday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the 'Bulli Bai' app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The case was registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act. (ANI)

