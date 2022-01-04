Noida, January 4: In an incident of online fraud, a South Korean national living in Noida was duped for Rs 40,000 by cyber fraudsters. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Daehyun Ahn. The incident took place on December 18 last year. Ahn moved to the city in September 2021. A complaint was registered in the matter. Online Fraud In Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns on Investments.

As per a report published in Hindustan Times, Ahn clicked on the link that he received on his mobile phone on December 18 last year. After clicking on the link, Rs 40,000 got debited from his account. Reportedly, the victim had downloaded a digital payment application. Ahn thought that the link was sent by the app and clicked on it.

“He recently downloaded an application, which specialises in digital payment. He received a link two weeks ago, which he thought was sent by the application to know your customer (KYC). He clicked on the link, and soon Rs 40,000 was debited from his bank account,” reported the media house quoting Ahn’s friend from India, Pooja, as saying. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: 55-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 2.83 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Purchasing Mobile Phone in Raigad.

Upon realising that he was duped, Ahn and his friend approached the police and lodged a complaint at the Sector 37 police station. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against unidentified fraudsters under sections 66D of the Information Technology Act on Sunday. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

