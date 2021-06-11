New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A total of 2,100 CISF constables posted across the country were pipped their newly-promoted ranks of head constable on Friday, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.

The orders for the promotion of these personnel in the entry-level ranks of the force were issued sometime ago and the ceremony to pip their ranks on their upper arms was held at various field formations, including at the headquarters of the over-1.62-lakh-personnel force in the CGOs complex at Lodhi Road here.

"Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines of social distancing, only a few constables posted in the Delhi-NCR and Indira Gandhi International Airport units were called at the headquarters for the ceremony, where their new ranks were pipped," a spokesperson of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said.

Acting CISF Director General Sudhir Kumar Saxena and other senior officers pipped the ranks here.

Saxena congratulated the personnel and said regular promotions go a long way in enhancing the capabilities of the force and motivate other personnel to improve their tasks and aspire for similar service benefits, the spokesperson said.

Raised in 1969 and functioning under the command of the Union home ministry, the CISF provides armed security to over 350 installations in the country such as those in the nuclear and aerospace domain, historical monuments like the Taj Mahal and the Red Fort, private companies such as Infosys, the Delhi Metro network and 64 civil airports in the country.

