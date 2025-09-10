Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Amid the unrest in Nepal, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Real Time Governance (RTG), Nara Lokesh, has taken charge of coordinating rescue operations for Telugu citizens stranded across various regions of the neighbouring country.

Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday reached the Real Time Governance (RTG) Center at the State Secretariat and held a review meeting with senior officials. AP Bhavan authorities briefed him on the ground situation, informing him that as many as 215 Telugu people have been reported stranded so far.

Also Read | Apple's Decision To Manufacture Entire iPhone 17 Range in India Will Reduce Tax Leakage, Expected To Generate Substantial Employment, Boost Exports: Report.

Taking serious note of the situation, Minister Lokesh directed officials to initiate measures on a war footing to ensure the safe return of those trapped. He instructed that immediate relief must be extended, stranded people should be shifted to safer locations, and regular updates should be provided.

"Updates on their safety and well-being must be collected every two hours," the minister told officials during the meeting.

Also Read | Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Narendra Modi Over 'Natural Partner' Remark to Donald Trump, Cites US President's Claims of Using Trade To Negotiate India-Pakistan Ceasefire.

The minister also interacted via video call with some of the stranded citizens, including Surya Prabha, who briefed him on the present situation in Muktinath, where several Telugu pilgrims are stuck in a hotel.

Minister Nara Lokesh assured that the state government, in close coordination with the central government, is committed to bringing all Telugu citizens back home safely.

Meanwhile, in Nepal, a large group of inmates from Kathmandu's Dillibazar Jail stepped out of the prison premises on Wednesday, demanding their release amid the ongoing unrest triggered by nationwide anti-corruption protests.

The Nepalese Army has been deployed in and around the jail to prevent further escalation, as law enforcement struggles to maintain control in the capital. The situation unfolded as police personnel, who had been overseeing security at several detention facilities, reportedly withdrew from their posts except the Police Headquarters, following two days of violent demonstrations mainly led by Gen Z protesters.

With law enforcement pulling back, the Nepal Army has assumed key responsibilities for securing prisons to prevent a potential mass breakout or violent clashes.

Meanwhile, twenty-seven individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the ongoing Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in the capital, Kathmandu, were arrested by the Nepalese Army, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday.

According to The Himalayan Times, the arrests were made between 10 pm on Tuesday and 10 am on Wednesday, as a nationwide deployment of forces was made to manage the ongoing protests.

Earlier, the Nepalese Army announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew in response to the escalating unrest driven by the Gen Z-led protest in various parts of the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Army stated that the prohibitory orders will remain in effect until 5:00 pm today. Following that, a nationwide curfew will come into force from 6:00 am on Thursday, Bhadra 26 (September 11). The Army noted that any further decisions will be made based on the developing security situation.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also resigned from his post amid the growing protests, along with other ministers.

The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

At least 19 people were killed and 500 were injured in clashes with security forces. A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation.

Two days after violence broke out in Nepal during protests, President Ram Chandra Paudel is expected to meet the protesting citizens today to pursue a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Gen Z movement in the country through dialogue. The call for the talks occurred on late Tuesday, following the President's acceptance of the Prime Minister's resignation amid these grievances.

Nepal's ongoing jobs crisis, with nearly 5,000 young people leaving the country every day to seek work abroad, has added to the unrest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)