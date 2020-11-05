Surat, Nov 5 (PTI) As many as 217 new cases of coronavirus infection were found in the Surat district of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, a release by the state Health Department said on Thursday evening.

Surat's tally of cases thus went up to 36,976.

While 156 persons tested positive in Surat city, 61 cases were reported from rural areas in the last 24 hours, said the release.

Three COVID-19 patients, including two from the city, also died, taking the death toll of the district to 1,026.

220 patients -- 165 from the city -- were discharged during the day.

