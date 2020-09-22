Mathura, Sep 21 (PTI) Twenty-two activists were on Monday arrested for allegedly trying to "disturb peace" by raising the communally sensitive issue of the Krishna Janmabhumi temple and the Shahi Idgah mosque here, officials said.

“Claiming to be members of Hindu Army, the activists were nabbed from different parts of the district,” Circle Officer, Mathura, Varun Kumar Singh said.

Also Read | Smaaash, Promoted by Sachin Tendulkar, Closes Its Gaming Centres Amid Financial Crisis Due to Lockdown.

They have been booked under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences), officials said, adding that most of those arrested had come from Lucknow.

Their leader Manish Yadav was also nabbed, Singh said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Six Held With 18 Country-Made Pistols in Pune.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)