Over 25 members of the Hakkipikki tribal community from Channagiri taluk, Davangere, were detained in Gabon due to new government policies. Accused of fraudulent residency certificates, 22 individuals were fined Rs 55,000 each and ordered to leave.

According to Davanagere District Tribal Officer Naveen Mathad, every year, members of the Haikkipikki tribal community travel to other countries, including African nations, to sell their hair oil. He added that this year, 22 members went to Gabon, where a recent political change has led to challenges for them.

"Every year, members of the Hakkipikki tribal community travel to various countries, including African nations, to sell hair oil, Ayurvedic products, and other goods. This year, 22 people from Karnataka went to Gabon, where a recent political change has led to challenges for them...", Mathad said to reporters.

Further details are awaited into the matter. (ANI)

