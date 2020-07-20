Gangtok, Jul 20 (PTI) Sikkim on Monday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, taking the Himalayan states tally to 315, an official said.

Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said that 22 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to the isolation ward of STNM hospital.

Of the total 315 COVID-19 cases, 213 are active as 92 patients have recovered from the disease, he said. PTI

