Thane, Sep 5 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 228 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,42,801, a health official said on Monday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the district currently has 1,850 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported in Thane on Sunday and the death toll stood at 11,946.

The recovery count has reached 7,29,650, the official said.

