India News | 2,287 New COVID-19 Cases Take Maha Tally to 72,300; 103 Die

Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 2,287 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 72,300 on Tuesday, while fatalities rose to 2,465 after 103 more patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

A total of 1,225 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of the recovered cases to 31,333, the department said in a statement.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 38,493, it said.

