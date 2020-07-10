Aizawl, Jul 10 (PTI) As many as 23 people, including 15 Assam Rifles jawans and seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 226, officials said on Friday.

A statement issued by the state Information and Public Relations department said the new patients, including a 26-year-old woman, were confirmed COVID-19 positive at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Thursday night.

Also Read | Aurangabad Streets Wear Deserted Look as City Observes 'Janta Curfew', View Pics: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

The Assam Rifles jawans are posted at Zokhawsang near Aizawl and the NDRF personnel at Lungverh, about 15 km from here, the statement said.

The woman patient had returned from Kolkata and belonged to Aizawl district, it said.

Also Read | Apple iOS 14 & iPadOS 14 Beta Version Released, How to Download iOS 14 & iPadOS 14 Beta Update.

Mizoram has so far reported 226 COVID-19 cases, of which 83 are active cases while 143 people have recovered. PTI COR RG DV DV 07101150 NNNNgly advocates for tolerance, mutual respect and common sense when such important matters are debated,” world soccer's governing body said in a statement to The Associated Press when asked about Trump's comments.

“FIFA has a zero-tolerance approach to incidents of all forms of discrimination in football, as outlined in the FIFA Statutes. We must all say no to racism and no to violence.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino introduced Trump at a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January, expressing a desire to "make sure that the 'American dream' becomes reality, not only in America, as we have seen, but all over the world.”

In response to Trump's tweet, FIFA said Infantino's “position on the player's rights to express themselves against racism, discrimination and violence was clearly stated two weeks ago and it has not changed.”

Infantino signaled support for on-field protests after American midfielder Weston McKennie wore an armband while playing for Schalke in Germany with the handwritten message “Justice for George” around his left arm. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)