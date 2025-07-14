Amaravati, Jul 14 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government, as part of its anti-drug operations, has arrested nearly 2,000 people and destroyed 23 tonne of ganja in one year, said state Home Minister V Anitha on Monday.

As much as 27 litres of hashish oil and 290 vehicles were seized through consistent anti-drug operations, she added.

The state government has intensified its anti-drug operations by establishing EAGLE (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement) in 2024. Also, drones are deployed to monitor and destroy illegal cannabis cultivation, the minister said at a press conferenence.

"In the past one year, nearly 831 cases were booked. A total of 2,114 individuals were arrested. Also 23,770 kilograms of ganja (marijuana) and 27 liters of hashish oil were seized," she said.

The government has formed a sub-committee with officials of education, health, excise, tribal welfare and home departments through the "Eagle Task Force" in Amaravati, Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam to counter the menace of marijuana and other drugs. A total of 26 district-level "Eagle Cells" are operational across the state, the minister said.

To prevent drug usage among the youth, around 40,000 "Eagle clubs" were established in various schools and colleges.

The students are being sensitised against drug abuse, while initiatives such as intensified surveillance, financial investigations, strict prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS) Act enforcement and advanced technology-driven tracking systems will be implemented, she said.

The minister said seven kingpins' assets worth over Rs 8 crore were seized while 150 illegal medical shops were raided as part of the anti drug operation.

Anitha further claimed that Araku and Paderu, once notoriously known as drug hubs, have now transformed into global coffee growing centre. Moreover, 325 hotspot villages with regards to marijuana cultivation were cleared, with 40 lakh alternative crop saplings distributed to ensure financial support for tribal people, she said.

As many as 8,200 awareness camps were organised to educate tribals about the dangers of drugs and government-led sustainable livelihood initiatives.

Eagle Inspector General (IG) A Ravi Krishna said rehabilitation programmes and anti-drug campaigns like "Say No to Drugs Brother," aiming towards a drug-free Andhra Pradesh, are being undertaken.

