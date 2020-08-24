Pune, Aug 24 (PTI) Pune district reported 2,351 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,47,392 on Monday, a health department official said.

He said the death toll reached 3,647 with 91 more patients succumbing to the infection.

Also, 1,188 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, the official said.

"Of the 2,351 cases, 1,101 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), which now has 84,496 cases. With 869 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count rose to 42,517," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural parts of the district and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 20,379, he said.

