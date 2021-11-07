Bengaluru, Nov 7 (PTI) Karnataka reported 239 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 29,89,952 and the toll to 38,112.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for Four-Laning of Key Sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg, Other NH Projects Tomorrow.

The day also saw 322 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,43,809, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Found in A Critical Condition in Shopian District.

Bengaluru Urban topped in the number of cases (151), as the city saw 150 discharges and two deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is 8,002.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.21 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.09 per cent.

Out of five deaths reported on Sunday, two each were from Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru and one from Belagavi.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 151, Mysuru 17, Uttara Kannada and Hassan 12, Dakshina Kannada 11, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,52,831, followed by Mysuru 1,79,297 and Tumakuru 1,20,891.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,30,170, followed by Mysuru 1,76,668 and Tumakuru 1,19,524.

Cumulatively a total of 5,13,87,155 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,10,220 were on Sunday alone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)