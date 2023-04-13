Chennai, April 13: The Chennai Police has arrested 24 people for selling Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets in black near the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai's Chepauk. The police on Wednesday seized a total of 62 tickets and cash worth Rs 65,700 from the accused. IPL 2023: Delhi Police Arrest Eight Persons for Selling Fake Tickets for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match.

The match on April 12 was played between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The police have registered the case under the relevant section. Further investigation is underway. 5 Arrested, Three Minors Apprehended for Selling Fake IPL Match Tickets in Delhi.

On April 11, five people were arrested for allegedly printing and selling fake IPL match tickets, police said. Based on the tip-off about the fake tickets, police officials in plain clothes on Tuesday took up positions near the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium during Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians T20 cricket match and arrested a total of five people for selling fake tickets, police said.

