Patna (Bihar) [India], April 13 (ANI): Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched the 'Parivartan Patra' manifesto ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that the party is committed to fulfilling the 24 promises outlined in the manifesto.

The RJD leader claimed that the manifesto focuses on crucial developmental issues and the welfare of the people in Bihar.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Yadav said, "Today morning we released the "Parivartan Patra." We are bringing forward 24 promises in 2024, which are our commitment and our pledge that will be fulfilled responsibly. It has a lot of important issues regarding the development of Bihar and the welfare of its people."

The RJD leader further said, "When RJD says something, it also fulfils it by doing it."

Tejashwi Yadav also said that after the INDIA bloc was voted to power, RJD would provide government jobs to one crore youth across the country.

"If our INDIA alliance is voted to power, we will give government jobs to one crore youth across the country. In the present day, unemployment is our biggest enemy and BJP people did not talk about this. They had promised to give 2 crore jobs but we do what we say and will give 1 crore jobs," said Yadav.

The RJD leader also said that RJD will implement OPS (Old Pension Scheme) and provide special status to Bihar.

Yadav stated that if his government is voted to power, they will start providing jobs in the entire country on August 15.

"From August 15, people will start getting freedom from unemployment. If our government comes to power, the process of providing jobs will start on August 15. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we will provide Rs 1 lakh to our sisters belonging to poor households every year. We will provide gas cylinders at Rs 500," he said.

He further announced his government would provide 1 crore jobs across the country.

Apart from this, he announced giving gas cylinders for Rs 500. RJD, in its manifesto, said that it would give special state status to Bihar.

He, further on behalf of his party, said that from this Rakshabandhan, if his party comes to power and would give Rs 1 lakh to poor women, he also promised to provide 200 units of electricity free.

Adding further, Yadav said that 5 new airports would be built in the state for better connectivity.

"For better connectivity in Bihar, we are going to build 5 new airports in the state in Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzzafarpur, Gopalganj and Raxaul," said Yadav.

The '24 promises' of the RJD include job promises for youth, freedom from unemployment from August 15, and Rs 1 lakh promised for poor women from the upcoming Rakshabandhan.

If voted to power, RJD promises to provide gas cylinders for Rs 500, implement the old pensions scheme, give Bihar a special state status, create a special package for Bihar, and discontinue the agniveer scheme.

The promise also includes implementing the remaining recommendations of the Mandal Commission, and providing 200 units of free electricity, among others.

Earlier on Friday, taking a dig at the BJP government, Tejashwi Yadav urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on key issues like poverty, unemployment, and special status in Bihar, iterating that he always sidesteps from engaging in discussions on issues of the people.

His remarks come after PM Modi on Friday attacked the 'Mughal' mindset of INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav and his son, Tejashwi Yadav for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and teasing them by cooking mutton during Sawan and eating fish during Navratri.

Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. In Phase 1, voting will be held in four seats. The state will witness polling on 5 seats each from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held for 8 seats each.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of the BJP, JDU (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by winning 39 out of 40 seats.

While, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.

The BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1 per cent, while JD(U) secured victory on 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3 per cent. LJP had won 6 seats with a vote share of 8 per cent, while INC had won only one seat with a vote share of 7.9 per cent.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 22 seats. Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) won 6 seats. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 4 seats. While the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 2 seats. (ANI)

