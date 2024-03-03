Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, March 3 during his Jan Vishwas Yatra in Patna. While addressing a rally in the state capital, Tejashwi Yadav said "BJP people are such liars. They can serve gobar by deceiving everyone and saying it is a gajar ka halwa". Highlighting the development works done by his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, the RJD leader further added, "Lalu achieved a historic feat by generating a profit of Rs 90,000 crore for the Indian Railways during the UPA era". Tejashwi Yadav’s Convoy Meets With Accident: One Killed, Six Injured As Police Vehicle Escorting RJD Leader Collides With Car (Watch Video).

Tejashwi Yadav Attacks BJP in Patna:

VIDEO | Here's what RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) said while addressing a public gathering during his 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Patna. "BJP's people are such liars that they can serve 'gobar' by deceiving everyone and saying it is a 'gajar ka hawal'. They are all… pic.twitter.com/mrS2IPHFg5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2024

