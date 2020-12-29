Budaun (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed allegedly in celebratory firing during a wedding ceremony in the Kakrala township of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in the Alapur police station area here, they said, adding that it was the wedding of the brother of Mehnoor Khan, corporator of ward number eight of Kakrala.

The victim, identified as Salim, suffered a bullet injury to the head, the police said.

He was rushed to the primary health centre, and from there, referred to the district hospital, but he succumbed to injuries, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma said the incident of celebratory firing is being investigated and CCTV camera footage inspected.

The photographer covering the event is being questioned, he said, adding that the culprits fled the scene after the incident, and they will be arrested soon.

