New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by three brothers during a scuffle in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj South area on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Sunny, was allegedly stabbed with a knife by Ravi, Rahul and Raj Kumar, he said, adding that the incident took place earlier in the day in Arjun Camp.

The officer said that Vasant Kunj North police station received a PCR call informing them of the incident. They were informed that the victim was brought to Spinal Hospital, where the doctors declared that he is no more.

Police, who reached the spot, found that three brothers were allegedly involved in the attack. During the enquiry, it was revealed that Rahul and Raj Kumar held Sunny by the hands while Ravi assaulted him with a knife multiple times, the officer said.

"Further facts regarding the incident are being verified. Legal action is being taken accordingly," he said.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, he added.

