New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): A total of 25 protest sites were created during anti-CAA protest by organisers in the vicinity of madrasas and mosques but they purportedly gave them a different name to give them a secular colour, claimed prosecution opposing the bail plea of Umar Khalid, an accused in Northeast Delhi violence case.

Amit Prasad, Special Public prosecutor (SPP), argued before the Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that 25 protest sites including Khureji, Sadar Bazar, Gandhi Park, Shriram Colony and others were created near local mosques but with different names.

SPP said that first site was at Shaheen Bagh near the Habibi Masjid, the second site was near the Gate no 7 of Jamia university in 2019. He said the Khureji protest site was named as Vivekanand Ashram site. It was near Badi Masjid Alia Madarsa.

He said the Sadar Bazar protest site was Shahi Idgaah. Shastri Park protest site was near Wahid Jama Masjid, Shriram colony protest sites was Noorani Masjid. Gandhi Park protest site was near Jamila Masjid. These sites were created near the Madrasas and Mosques for the purpose of identification.

SPP further argued that all the 25 sites were not organic but created ones. Behind all these sites were hidden elements of PFI, Jamat e Islami Hind and the Student Islamic Organisation of India. Besides it, there were static elements too.

He argued that the Jamia Awareness Campaign Team (JACT) was constituted to spread misinformation and instigate Muslims about CAA-NRC. It was under the Jamia Co-ordination Committee (JCC).

At the outset of his argument, Prasad said Umar Khalid is said to be an atheist. if it was so then why did he join a group of Muslim students of JNU? He was portraying himself as something else for public knowledge and was aligned with the other persons.

ASJ Rawat questioned Amit Prasad saying, ''if you look at his speeches, Sharjeel Imam does not believe in any ideology starting from Gandhi till today. He only believes in himself. So how did they align with others?"

SPP told the court that he is not saying this from his imagination; he will demonstrate it with the help of chats.

He also said almost every person involved in December 2019 riots surfaced in 2020. He claimed the difference between these two riots is women along with children were used at the forefront to make it look like rightful dissent in 2020. Jamia and Shaheen Bagh were deliberately avoided.

The Court has fixed the matter for further argument on January 28, 2022. (ANI)

