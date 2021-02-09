New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to extort money from his former employer using death threats in east Delhi's Preet Vihar area, police said here.

On January 4, Jitender, who owns a popular jewellery showroom, informed police that he had received a letter demanding Rs 50 lakh and threatening to kill him if he failed to pay up.

He also told police that the letter was delivered to a guard of the showroom by an auto-rickshaw driver, who had brought it on behalf of another person.

"During investigation, employees of the complainant were examined, and police zeroed in on Ajay, a former employee who had quit last year. It was found that he was under huge debt. On Tuesday, he was apprehended from near SDN hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said.

During interrogation, the accused, who is a resident of Tahirpur Sarai in GTB Enclave, disclosed that while working at the showroom, he and the store manager fell in love with each other, and when the owner came to know about this, he fired the store manager. Ajay got angry at this and quit, the DCP said.

He decided to teach the owner a lesson and prepared a plan to extort money from him after this, the police added.

