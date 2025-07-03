Kaushambi (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) A local court on Thursday sentenced two men to rigorous life imprisonment besides imposing a Rs 25,000 fine each for a murder committed in 2000.

Additional district judge Shirin Zaidi sent brothers Ramesh and Dahchalu pronounced the verdict.

The incident took place over two decades ago in Sarai Akil police station area.

Additional district government counsel (criminal) Ramesh Chandra Tripathi said on June 15, 2000, Lallan Nishad, hailing from Jamalpur Bhakanda village, Sarai Akil, filed a complaint alleging Ramesh and Dahchalu, sons of Balram Nishad from the same village, conspired together owing to a rivalry and fatally shot at his father Ramveer.

The accused also allegedly fired with a country-made pistol and assaulted other family members, causing them injuries.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Sarai Akil police station under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

