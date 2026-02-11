VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 11: GIBS Business School in Bengaluru further established itself as a value-based management institution with two notable achievements: the successful completion of Finance Conclave 2K26 (in partnership with Zerodha) and its commendable ranking in the Times B-School Survey 2026.

Also Read | 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Shahid Kapoor's Witty Reply to Kapil Sharma's Valentine's Day 2026 Question Steals the Spotlight (Watch Video).

All these achievements are a testimony to GIBS's dedication to the pursuit of academic excellence, the integration with industry, and the nurturing of professionals who will spearhead the country's evolving financial and business ecosystem.

Finance Conclave 2k26: New Perspectives for Fintech and Financial Freedom

Also Read | 2026 KTM 790 Duke Leaked via Type-Approval Filings, Will Come With New Design and WP Braking System.

Themed "Fintech and Financial Freedom: Empowering the Next Generation of Investors in India" and held at the GIBS Begur Campus, the Finance Conclave 2K26 was a platform for industry, academia, and management students, especially in the field of finance, to interact and deliberate.

Given the rapid evolution of fintech and the subsequent changes in how people access and engage with the financial markets, the conclave examined issues related to market creation and participation, empowered investing, and the increasing market participation from non-metro cities in India.

Keynote Address: The Engine of Financial Innovation

CA Gaurav Bajla, Vice President, State Street, was keynote speaker and contributed some of his thoughts regarding the role of technology in transforming the Indian and global financial systems. With years of experience in institutional finance, he underscored the significance of technology (specifically, data, automation, and digital systems) in investment management.

Bajla viewed fintech as having evolved from offering simple transactional services to one that facilitates financial inclusion opportunities for new investors. He reiterated that financial technology, along with financial education, visibility, and responsible behavioral guidance, provides genuine financial independence.

Panel Discussion: Fintech and Financial Inclusion in Tier 2 & Tier 3 Cities

Among the significant events of the Finance Conclave 2K26 was the panel discussion on 'How Fintech is Making Investing Accessible to Tier 2 & Tier 3 Cities'. The session was hosted and moderated by Dr. S. Chitradevi, Professor, GIBS Business School, who enriched the discussion with academic and practical perspectives.

The panel included notable field specialists such as:

- Mr. Bharath Gentela, Managing Director, PwC

- Mr. Varun Singh Singhania, Vice President - Finance, JP Morgan

- Mr. Vineet Rajani, CFA, Investment & Financial Education Expert - Zerodha

- Dr. Ashwini Sahoo, Associate Vice President - Business Finance, Deloitte

The panel discussion focused on the fintech apps dismantling the traditional barriers to investing through the provision of simplified interfaces, low-cost and digital onboarding, and financial content in multiple vernaculars. The use of mobile investment applications, digital advisers, and pricing transparency have been identified as the key drivers to help investors from smaller towns participate in the equity and mutual funds markets as well as in instruments of long-term wealth creation.

The discussion identified digital and financial literacy, awareness, trust, and unethical product design as the most pressing challenges. It was emphasised that while fintech has been enhancing accessibility, the sustained impact will come from education, compliance, and innovation.

Leadership Perspective: Education in Sync with Change in Industry

The presence of senior leadership, as well as faculty from GIBS Business School, is a testament to the institution's strong academic leadership and a good balance of practical and theoretical aspects.

GIBS Business School underscored the importance of Finance Conclave 2K26 as a vital learning platform for participants, in line with the institution's vision articulated by Mr. Ritesh Goyal, Chairman & Managing Director, GIBS Business School. The conclave reflected his emphasis on the need for management education to continuously evolve alongside advancements in fintech, digital finance, and contemporary investment strategies.

In her presentation, Dr. Pallavi Vyas, Professor & Dean, GIBS Business School, brought to light the critical nature of context-related and experiential learning. She described the Conclave as an excellent opportunity for students to apply theory to practice in the realm of finance, which helps them to create a deeper understanding and make the appropriate choices in their career pursuits.

Stating that a sound corporate collaboration along with an active engagement of the alumni esp. in the current case is needed for a positive learning outcome, underscoring the corporate ecosystem, Ms. Nancy Johnson, Head - Corporate & Alumni Relations, pointed out that the collaboration with Zerodha and the involvement of several international banking institutions serves to enhance the corporate ecosystem at GIBS and better prepare the students to face the professional world.

Times B-School Survey 2026: Recognition of Academic and Placement Excellence

GIBS Business School is proud to announce that it has received an award for outstanding academic and placement achievements in the Times B-School Survey 2026, which has taken place in India for quite some time. This serves to make the conclave that much more important. It has once more placed GIBS Business School among the top-rated business schools in India for its academic and placement achievements.

The Times B-School Survey 2026 ranked GIBS as follows:

- 5th Top B-School in Karnataka

- 18th Top B-School in South India

- 34th B-School in India for Placements

- 46th Private B-Schools in India

- 69th B-Schools in India

These rankings speak for GIBS's commitment to academic excellence, industry-oriented curriculum and experiential learning, and strong placements. They demonstrate GIBS's ability to provide quality management education in a fast-changing national and international context.

Developing Finance Leaders of Tomorrow

The Times B-School Survey 2026 recognition and Finance Conclave 2K26 celebrate GIBS Business School's all-rounded education model. GIBS combines academic achievements with industry and contemporary relevance to graduate professionals who can lead in technologically advanced financial services.

The conclave allowed participants from various industries to integrate and interact with young professionals and discuss financial inclusion and sustainable growth. It also enabled students to access relevant industry information, financial technologies, and career prospects.

About GIBS Business School

GIBS Business School is one of the Top Business School in Bangalore, known for its industry-integrated curriculum, experiential learning model, and strong placement support. Offering PGDM, MBA, and BBA programs, GIBS is approved by AICTE, accredited by NBA, recognized by AIU, and affiliated to Bangalore University. It is recognized as one of the best B-schools that nurtures leadership, innovation, and practical exposure, enabling students to excel in a global and diversified business ecosystem.

GIBS has a national standing and hosts events such as the Finance Conclave 2K26. GIBS has an ongoing commitment to its mission of creating and nurturing responsible leaders with the right balance of aspiration and achievement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)