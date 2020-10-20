Raipur, Oct 20 (PTI) With 2,507 new coronavirus cases and 50 more deaths, Chhattisgarh's case count rose to 1,65,279 and death toll to 1,584 on Tuesday, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered increased to 1,37,986 after 378 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,910 patients completed their home isolation during the day.

The state now has 25,709 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 180 new cases, taking its total count to 39,465, including 528 deaths.

Korba district recorded 287 new cases, Raigarh 282, Janjgir- Champa 245, Rajnandgaon 149, Bilaspur 137, Durg 120 and Bastar 107, among other districts.

"Of the latest fatalities, six took place on Tuesday and four on Monday, while 40 had occurred earlier and they were added to the tally on Tuesday," the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,65,279, new cases 2,507, deaths 1,584, recovered 1,37,986, active cases 25,709, people tested so far 15,69,497.

